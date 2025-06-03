The Stewpot celebrates 50 years of service

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to join The Stewpot as it celebrates “50 Years of Loving Our Neighbors,” which highlights its long tradition of love in action to assist Dallas neighbors in need of support.

The Stewpot was founded in 1975 with the simple but extraordinary goal of feeding people on the streets of downtown Dallas, and it has grown to provide comprehensive services and a community of support. Since opening, The Stewpot has served more than 8.7 million meals and helped people recover over 112,000 vital identification documents to access housing and employment. These basic services provide the foundation for the most vulnerable to begin rebuilding their lives. Stabilization, education and enrichment services for youth and families are truly transforming lives, helping to end the cycle of poverty.

Since 1991, The Stewpot has funded 233 four-year scholarships for college or vocational schools. The Stewpot also offers art enrichment programs where neighbors can express themselves through painting and drawing, writing, singing and gardening. Since its rapid rehousing program began in 2021, The Stewpot has provided housing for 320 people.

