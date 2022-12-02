The Salvation Army Angel Tree 2022

Please return your gifts via a Drive-Thru Drop Off Location by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 12/3 or at The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas or Fort Worth by 4 p.m. Monday.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army thank you for helping thousands of North Texas children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas receive a gift this holiday season. You can still choose your individual angel to adopt online through Saturday, 12/3 at www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.

You can drop off your new, unwrapped gifts at one of the Drive-Thru Drop-Off Locations listed below on December 2nd and 3rd from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. or at The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas or Fort Worth by 4 p.m. Monday. Please make sure your gifts are bagged per Angel and ensure that the corresponding Angel code is included inside the bag.



For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.

Drive-Thru Locations – Mall Parking Lots:

Open Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3

11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

NorthPark Center

8687 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75225

Small portion of the Northeast parking lot

Galleria Dallas

13350 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas, TX 75240

Driveway, near Grand Lux Cafe

Northeast Mall

1101 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, TX 76053

Quicklotz parking lot, at the intersection of NE Loop 820 Frontage & NE Mall Blvd

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75093

Parking lot E

Golden Triangle Mall

2201 S. I-35E

Denton, TX 76205

Food court parking lot

Hulen Mall

4800 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76132

Near Dillards, enter at the intersection of Overton Ridge Blvd. & Rock Quarry

The Parks at Arlington

3811 S. Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

JCPenney overflow parking lot, near W. Arbrook Blvd. & Parks Mall Dr. entrance

You can also drop-off your unwrapped gifts at the Dallas or Fort Worth warehouses:

Christmas Center Dallas County

9216 Harry Hines Blvd

Dallas, Texas 75235

Christmas Center Tarrant County

229 E. Felix St

Fort Worth, Texas 76115