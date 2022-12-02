The Salvation Army Angel Tree 2022

Please return your gifts via a Drive-Thru Drop Off Location by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 12/3 or at The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas or Fort Worth by 4 p.m. Monday.
NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army thank you for helping thousands of North Texas children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas receive a gift this holiday season. You can still choose your individual angel to adopt online through Saturday, 12/3 at www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.
You can drop off your new, unwrapped gifts at one of the Drive-Thru Drop-Off Locations listed below on December 2nd and 3rd from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. or at The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas or Fort Worth by 4 p.m. Monday. Please make sure your gifts are bagged per Angel and ensure that the corresponding Angel code is included inside the bag.
For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.
Drive-Thru Locations – Mall Parking Lots:
Open Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3
11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75225
Small portion of the Northeast parking lot
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Driveway, near Grand Lux Cafe
Northeast Mall
1101 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Quicklotz parking lot, at the intersection of NE Loop 820 Frontage & NE Mall Blvd
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Parking lot E
Golden Triangle Mall
2201 S. I-35E
Denton, TX 76205
Food court parking lot
Hulen Mall
4800 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Near Dillards, enter at the intersection of Overton Ridge Blvd. & Rock Quarry
The Parks at Arlington
3811 S. Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015
JCPenney overflow parking lot, near W. Arbrook Blvd. & Parks Mall Dr. entrance
You can also drop-off your unwrapped gifts at the Dallas or Fort Worth warehouses:
Christmas Center Dallas County
9216 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, Texas 75235
Christmas Center Tarrant County
229 E. Felix St
Fort Worth, Texas 76115