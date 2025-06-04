The Peruvian Festival returns!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Academia Así es mi Perú are thrilled to invite you back to the annual Peruvian Festival on Saturday, July 19, at the Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center in Fort Worth. Started in 2022, this exciting event continues to grow and bring enjoyment to all ages.

Help us celebrate the 204th anniversary of the Independence of Peru in DFW this year with a family-friendly, bi-lingual event! Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with a catered reception where guests can meet and mingle with local vendors and enjoy the vibrant flavors of Peru.

Emily Espinoza will be headlining the event, singing creole music from Peru. Enjoy a selection of music and dance that celebrates Peruvian culture from the coast, highlands and jungle regions. Each dance will be introduced with a historical explanation of its significance but don’t get too comfortable! The event culminates with the epic “Crazy Hour” and the Latin Stars Orchestra playing music for guests to dance along to!

Tickets are limited and sell out fast so please get yours today! Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Peruvian Festival

Benefiting Academia Así es mi Perú

Saturday, July 19

5:00 p.m. - Doors open

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts

1440 N. Main St.

Fort Worth

About the Academia Así es mi Perú

In April of 2022 the Academia Así es mi Perú was formed to bring together musicians and dancers of all ages. In a short amount of time, they performed in events across the region and have helped raise money for charitable causes. The Academia Así es mi Perú’s mission is to promote Peruvian folklore dance through research and creativity to bring a celebration of culture to their area, as well as on a national and international level. The Academia Así es mi Perú is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3).