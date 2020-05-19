The Pegasus Film Festival Goes Virtual May 29th

The Pegasus Film Festival works to be accessible to all, especially during trying times such as these. The COVID-19 outbreak may have separated us all physically, but time and time again, we show how we can continue to work together. Due to the COVID-19 and the Shelter in Place order, the Pegasus Film Festival will now be a virtual event taking place on Friday, May 29, 2020. For ticket information, visit www.pegasusfilmfestival.com.

North Texas is a haven for hungry youth, passionate about filmmaking. Dallas area staples such as the vibrant Deep Ellum and the bustling arts district lend themselves to the inspirations of students with boundless creative potential, the wealth of which should be nurtured and represented to the fullest extent possible. Despite the increasing accessibility to filmography equipment and tools, the art is still inaccessible to many due to costs, and exposure often stands between artists, and the support and recognition they deserve.

This year, The Pegasus Film Festival is partnering with Imagine Dallas, Inc. on their project, “We Are The World,” working to feed our heroes of D10, our local federal office. With your support, a portion of the funds raised during this festival will be donated directly to Imagine Dallas, Inc. in an effort to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), allowing them to support our local first responders, healthcare workers and restaurants, who are bravely serving our community during this unforeseeable time.

About The Pegasus Film Festival

The Pegasus Film Festival was created in 2015 by Dallas filmmaker Niloo Jalilvand with these dreamers in mind. Their team seeks to close this gap by giving filmmakers the chance to present their art to both an audience and a panel of judges. Through this, they learn invaluable lessons, make meaningful connections with industry professionals, and become familiarized with the film festival experience. Our festival does this in four ways:

Hosting an annual film festival exclusively for high school filmmakers.

Awarding opportunities to intern with industry professionals, such as ATK PLN, to festival winners.

Offering students various paid internship positions for the Pegasus Film Festival Leadership team.

Holding an annual Pegasus Summer Intensive course taught by industry filmmakers for college credit.

For more information about the Pegasus Film Festival, visit www.pegasusfilmfestival.com.

Pegasus Film Festival 2020

Friday, May 29

www.pegasusfilmfestival.com