The Language of Beauty: Second Saturdays at Kimbell Art Museum

NBC 5 and The Kimbell Art Museum invite you to the exciting programs taking place on the second Saturday of June and July at the museum. It’s all part of the The Language of Beauty in African Art, an exhibit with two hundred works emphasizing concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of Indigenous African communities. The second Saturday programs celebrate the vibrant cultural traditions and diverse forms of expressions from Africa and the African diaspora.

For more information on these special programs, visit HERE.

The Language of Beauty: Second Saturdays

Kimbell Art Museum

2:00 p.m.

June 11: Amphibian Stage Tad-Poles Stilt Dancing Programs

July 9: Kinfolk House Artist-Led Workshop

Piano Pavilion Auditorium

3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Fort Worth

In the Heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District

Supported in part by the Texas Commission for the Arts.

