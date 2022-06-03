The Language of Beauty: Second Saturdays at Kimbell Art Museum

NBC 5 and The Kimbell Art Museum invite you to the exciting programs taking place on the second Saturday of June and July at the museum. It’s all part of the The Language of Beauty in African Art, an exhibit with two hundred works emphasizing concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of Indigenous African communities. The second Saturday programs celebrate the vibrant cultural traditions and diverse forms of expressions from Africa and the African diaspora.
For more information on these special programs, visit the Kimbell Art Museum website.
The Language of Beauty: Second Saturdays
Kimbell Art Museum
2:00 p.m.
June 11: Amphibian Stage Tad-Poles Stilt Dancing Programs
July 9: Kinfolk House Artist-Led Workshop
Piano Pavilion Auditorium
3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth
In the Heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District
