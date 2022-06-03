Kimbell Art Museum

The Language of Beauty: Second Saturdays at Kimbell Art Museum

Saturday, June 11 2022 Saturday, July 9 2022

By Alex Ramirez and Kimbell Art Museum Staff

Kimbell Art Museum

NBC 5 and The Kimbell Art Museum invite you to the exciting programs taking place on the second Saturday of June and July at the museum. It’s all part of the The Language of Beauty in African Art, an exhibit with two hundred works emphasizing concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of Indigenous African communities. The second Saturday programs celebrate the vibrant cultural traditions and diverse forms of expressions from Africa and the African diaspora. 

For more information on these special programs, visit HERE.

The Language of Beauty: Second Saturdays
Kimbell Art Museum 
2:00 p.m. 
June 11: Amphibian Stage Tad-Poles Stilt Dancing Programs 
July 9: Kinfolk House Artist-Led Workshop 
Piano Pavilion Auditorium 
3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard 
Fort Worth 
In the Heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District 

Supported in part by the Texas Commission for the Arts.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Promotional support provided by NBC 5, American Airlines, and PaperCity.

This article tagged under:

Kimbell Art MuseumSecond SaturdaysThe Language of Beauty
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us