During these extraordinary times, NBC 5 would like to invite you to honor the Juneteenth holiday.

Join us for the three-day Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival and Black Film Festival Thursday through Saturday, June 18 – June 20. The free, virtual Pop Up Film Event is a Black Film Festival sponsored by Jim Austin Online and the Denton Black Film Festival. Then enjoy two nights of great music at the Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival, a virtual Zydeco and Blues Festival. The proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Tarrant County Covid-19 Fund, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Artist Outreach.

June 19, 1865, now known as “Juneteenth,” was the day the last of the Black slaves in the Confederacy received word of the Emancipation Proclamation. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, which declared “that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward shall be free." Texas was on the westernmost part of the Confederacy and it took two and a half years for word to arrive on the shores of Galveston, Texas. Later that year, the 13th Amendment was ratified, and slavery was abolished in America.

Register today for the free Black Film Festival and purchase your tickets for the 2020 Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival. The event will be streamed live on www.JimAustinOnline.com.

The Juneteenth Pop Up Film Event

Black Film Festival

Live Streaming Admission Free

Thursday, June 18

Register at www.JimAustinOnline.com

The Juneteenth Live Streaming Music Festival

Zydeco and Blues Concert

Friday and Saturday

June 19 and June 20

For a complete schedule of artists and ticket prices visit:

www.JimAustinOnline.com