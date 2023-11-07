NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to get ready to make a difference this holiday season with the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever! Created by the visionary Elliot Goldman, this one-of-a-kind catalog is back to kick off the giving season and showcase the needs of 24 incredible Tarrant Area nonprofits.

Since its inception, the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever has made a charitable impact of over $23 million and continues to inspire generosity year after year. It's not just a catalog, but a gateway to meaningful giving that truly makes a difference in our community.

With the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, you have countless ways to give back. Whether it's supporting education programs, providing food for those in need, or offering shelter and care for our furry friends, there's an opportunity for everyone to contribute.

By browsing through this remarkable catalog, you'll discover inspiring stories of individuals and organizations making a positive impact on people's lives. From children dreaming of brighter futures to families in need of support during challenging times, your contribution can bring hope and joy where it is needed most.

So why wait? Let's come together as a community and make this holiday season even more special by giving through the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever. Together, we can create lasting change and spread love and kindness far and wide. Get ready to make an extraordinary difference – because every gift counts!

For a full list of the nonprofits featured in the 2023 Greatest Gift Catalog Ever or to make a contribution, visit HERE .

About the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever

Founded in 2007, “The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever” was created by local businessman Elliot Goldman and his wife Heather as a way to raise funds and awareness for local charities. The catalog is managed by the National Leadership Foundation, a non-profit organization that distributes 100 percent of donations received through the catalog to participating organizations. Gift purchases can be made online, by phone or by mail. The Catalog is available online or at more than 100 Texas Healthcare doctor’s offices and more than 500 locations throughout Tarrant County. For more information, go to tggce.org.