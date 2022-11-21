The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever 2022

Join NBC 5 and the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever and give the gift of giving this holiday season! This year the catalog features 24 local nonprofits that will help make a difference in Tarrant County.
The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever offers a large variety of alternative gift ideas that will put a smile on more than one face. This holiday catalog supports the work of a wide range of local services and Tarrant area charities that will help the hungry, homeless, or helpless in Tarrant County. The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever will allow you to select your favorite charity to support and for every monetary donation the nonprofit will match the amount will go directly to the nonprofit.
Most donations to the charitable programs are matched dollar for dollar, and those dollars are leveraged by each organization in amazing ways.
To virtually access the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, visit www.tggce.org. To donate via phone, call 817-922-8297.
The 2022 nonprofits participating in The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever include:
A Wish With Wings
Academy 4
Alzheimer's Association - North Central Texas Chapter
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant County
Boys and Girls Clubs Tarrant County
Camp John Marc
Catholic Charities Fort Worth
Community Healthcare of Texas
Don't Forget to Feed Me
First Tee - Fort Worth
Fort Worth Zoo
Gill Children's Services
Helping Restore Ability
Hope Center for Autism
Kids Who Care
LinkED
Meals on Wheels
NewDay Services
The Parenting Center
Recovery Resource Council
Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth
Union Gospel Mission
The Welman Project
Wings of Hope Equitherapy
