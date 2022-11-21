The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever 2022

Join NBC 5 and the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever and give the gift of giving this holiday season! This year the catalog features 24 local nonprofits that will help make a difference in Tarrant County.

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever offers a large variety of alternative gift ideas that will put a smile on more than one face. This holiday catalog supports the work of a wide range of local services and Tarrant area charities that will help the hungry, homeless, or helpless in Tarrant County. The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever will allow you to select your favorite charity to support and for every monetary donation the nonprofit will match the amount will go directly to the nonprofit.

Most donations to the charitable programs are matched dollar for dollar, and those dollars are leveraged by each organization in amazing ways.

To virtually access the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, visit www.tggce.org. To donate via phone, call 817-922-8297.

The 2022 nonprofits participating in The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever include:

A Wish With Wings

Academy 4

Alzheimer's Association - North Central Texas Chapter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant County

Boys and Girls Clubs Tarrant County

Camp John Marc

Catholic Charities Fort Worth

Community Healthcare of Texas

Don't Forget to Feed Me

First Tee - Fort Worth

Fort Worth Zoo

Gill Children's Services

Helping Restore Ability

Hope Center for Autism

Kids Who Care

LinkED

Meals on Wheels

NewDay Services

The Parenting Center

Recovery Resource Council

Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

Union Gospel Mission

The Welman Project

Wings of Hope Equitherapy

