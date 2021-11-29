Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Join NBC 5 and the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever and give the gift of giving! This year, the catalog features 22 local nonprofits and provides more than $650,000 dollars in matching fund opportunities.

The pandemic has disrupted major giving events and the demand of increased needs has put a strain on nonprofits providing critical resources. That’s why the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever is essential now more than ever!

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever is a unique holiday catalog that supports the work of a wide range of local services and Tarrant area charities. It allows you to select your favorite charity to support and every penny donated goes directly to the nonprofit.

To virtually access the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, visit www.tggce.org. To make a purchase via phone, call 817-922-8297. The catalog can also be found at 500 locations throughout the community.

The 2021 nonprofits participating in The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever include:

• A Wish with Wings

• Academy 4

• Airpower Foundation

• Alzheimer’s Association North Texas

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Tarrant County

• Boys and Girls Clubs Greater Tarrant County

• Camp John Marc

• Catholic Charities Fort Worth

• Community Healthcare of Texas

• Don’t Forget to Feed Me

• Gill Children’s Services

• Helping Restore Ability

• Hope Center for Autism

• Kids Who Care

• LinkED

• Meals on Wheels Tarrant County

• Recovery Resource Council

• Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth

• The First Tee Fort Worth

• The Parenting Center

• The Welman Project

• Union Gospel Mission Tarrant County

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Greatest Gift Catalog Ever 2021.

