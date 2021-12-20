Join NBC 5 and The Cowtown in celebrating 44 years of running! The 3-day event will be packed with something for everyone Friday, February 25, through Sunday, February 27. This year, The Cowtown Marathon will be held in-person and virtually.

Registration is now open for The 2022 Cowtown Marathon! Available races include the Half Marathon, Healthy Hig Relay, Full Marathon, Ultra Marathon, 5K and 10K.

Also, participants have the option to compete in the Cowtown Challenge. If a runner completes a 5K or 10K distance on Saturday and runs one of the other distances on Sunday, they will receive a Cowtown Challenge Medal and challenge gift.

The Cowtown Marathon Schedule:

The 2022 Cowtown Marathon In-Person Events

• Friday, February 25 - Expo from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall (Free and Open to the Public)

• Saturday, February 26 – Expo from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall (Free and Open to the Public)

• Saturday, February 26 - 10K at 7:00 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center at Gendy Street

• Saturday, February 26 - 5K at 8:30 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center at Gendy Street

• Sunday, February 27 - Half Marathon, Healthy Hig Relay, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon at 7:00 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center at Gendy Street

The Cowtown Marathon Virtual Events

• January 17 - All Virtual Races Start

• February 27 – Last Day to Submit Times for The Cowtown Virtual Runs

Get ready to make your impact and support children across North Texas in the effort to live a healthier lifestyle. Sign up today for The Cowtown Marathon 2022!

About The Cowtown

The Cowtown is a non-profit organization to promote the importance of health and wellness in the community. The C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life & Fitness) grant program is one way The Cowtown serves the community. The program supports youth from area schools and community centers by providing training, grants to participate in the Kids 5K or 10K races and running shoes to children in need. In the past 12 years over 43,000 pairs of shoes have been donated along with over 43,000 financial grants to children in need.

For more information, visit www.cowtownmarathon.org.

The Cowtown Marathon 2022

Expo – February 25 & 26

In Person Races: February 26 – 27

Virtual Races: January 17 – February 27

To register: www.cowtownmarathon.org

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Media Sponsors of The Cowtown Marathon 2022.