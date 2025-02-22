The Cowtown 2025: 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K

By Michael Gibson Jr/NBC 5

Photos from day 2 of The Cowtown on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Runners took part in the 10K, Adult 5K, and Kid’s 5K. The Half, Full, and Ultra Marathons take place on Sunday, February 23.

Each year, proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) program which provides over 5,000 new pairs of running shoes and months of training for underserved youth in over 100 schools. For more information on The Cowtown, click HERE.

