The Cattle Baron's Ball 2022

“Lasso a Cure” for cancer with NBC 5 at the Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, September 17, at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. The event will have great food, cocktails, dancing, raffles, a silent auction and live performances from Chris Young and Old Dominion. This exciting event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will end with an entertaining after-party. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball is an annual tradition that is held under the stars to kindle the Texas spirit. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised over $89 million for cancer research. This event has also become the world’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

Cattle Baron’s Ball

Saturday, September 17

Southfork Ranch

3700 Hogge Dr.

Parker, Texas

For tickets, click HERE