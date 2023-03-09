The Blast

The Blast 2023

Saturday, April 1

By Alex Ramirez and Cook Children’s Staff

Cook Children's

Get your walking shoes ready and blast away cancer with NBC 5 at The Blast, Cook Children's annual walking event. This year’s walk takes place on Saturday, April 1, and it will be held at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

This family-friendly walk benefits Cook Children’s Hematology and Oncology Center. Every dollar raised benefits the Cook Children’s Hematology and Oncology Center by funding lifesaving treatment, programs, and research for kids battling cancer.

If you would like to sign up, donate and learn more about the pediatric program, Click HERE.

