Grab your cowboy boots and get ready to boogie because Dallas Black Dance Theatre is closing its 45th anniversary season with The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride on Saturday, June 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The event will be an unforgettable night of country western flair, including a live concert and video tribute, dance party, dance lessons, food, and drinks. Special performances for the live concert will feature country music artist and Charley Pride’s son, Dion Pride, and two-time CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Janie Fricke. After-party dance entertainment will include fiddle duo June Blount and the country music group Breckenridge Band.

For tickets, visit www.dbdt.com/big-dance.

The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride

Saturday, June 4

6:30 p.m. – Midnight

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora Street

Dallas, TX 75201

www.dbdt.com/big-dance