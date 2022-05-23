dallas black dance theatre

The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride

Saturday, June 4

DBDT The Big Dance 2022 A Tribute To Charlie Parker
Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready to boogie because Dallas Black Dance Theatre is closing its 45th anniversary season with The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride on Saturday, June 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The event will be an unforgettable night of country western flair, including a live concert and video tribute, dance party, dance lessons, food, and drinks. Special performances for the live concert will feature country music artist and Charley Pride’s son, Dion Pride, and two-time CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Janie Fricke. After-party dance entertainment will include fiddle duo June Blount and the country music group Breckenridge Band.

For tickets, visit www.dbdt.com/big-dance.

6:30 p.m. – Midnight
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora Street
Dallas, TX 75201
www.dbdt.com/big-dance

