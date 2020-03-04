The Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth 2020

NBC 5 invites you to attend the Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth.
For 41 years, Big Taste of Fort Worth has been one of Tarrant County’s premiere food and wine tasting events. This year’s Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth will be held on Sunday, March 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the River Ranch Stockyards. The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Barrett Martin Havran Little Steps Big Futures Program.
For more information and ticket pricing, click here.
Community
Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.
Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth 2020
Celebrating 41 Years
Sunday, March 22
4:00 p.m
River Ranch Stockyards
500 Northeast 23rd Street
Fort Worth, TX 76164