Bring out your best western chic attire and cowboy boots to help fight cancer with NBC 5 and the American Cancer Society, for the 48th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball. The Cattle Baron’s Ball is the American Cancer Society’s largest single night fundraiser. The event will take place on Saturday, October 23, at Gilley’s Dallas.

This year’s theme is Doubling Down Against Cancer. The Cattle Baron's Ball will host not one, but two events! Multi-platinum entertainer, Dierks Bentley, will headline the main stage and Cole Swindell will perform on the VIP stage to get the event started. Next, the Cattle Baron’s legendary live and silent auction will make its appearance with luxury to priceless items for participants to purchase. All proceeds and contributions benefit the American Cancer Society.

Enjoy a night filled with food, concerts, dancing and more at the 48th Annual Cattle Baron's Ball.

About the Cattle Baron’s Ball

Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than 86 million dollars for the American Cancer Society in North Texas. Their goal is to attack cancer from every angle. The Cattle Baron’s Ball continues to support the American Cancer Society through incredible ways such as, providing more than 40,000 services to cancer patients in North Texas, interacting with more than1,000 breast cancer patients with visits from their Reach to Recovery volunteers, providing more than 1,500 free wigs to cancer patients, connecting patients with more than 64,000 different treatment options through their Clinical Trials Matching Services and much more. For more information, visit www.cattlebaronsball.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save and celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

