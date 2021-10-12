Join NBC 5 and the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP, virtually, for the 44th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. This year’s theme is The Pursuit of Freedom and Equality, which will honor the life achievements of Fort Worth natives, celebrated entertainers and equality ambassadors. The event will also commemorate gospel recording artists, David and Tamela Mann.

The 44th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Celebration will shine a light on the accomplishments of NACCP Fort Worth Tarrant County. The chapter has successfully promoted equality and taken steps to eliminate racial and social injustice in the community.

Due to Covid-19, the event will be held virtually. The NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County Chapter is excited to bring the celebration to the homes of individuals in their community through their engaging program that will honor the achievements of their members and special guests. To join in on the exciting night, visit www.naacpfwtc.org. Tickets can also be purchased through eventbrite, HERE.

About the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

The NAACP was founded in 1909 and is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Thousands of dedicated workers, organizers, leaders and members of the NAACP have devoted their time to fight social justice for all Americans. The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality for rights of all people and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination. For more information about the NAACP and about the NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County chapter, visit www.naacpfwtc.org.