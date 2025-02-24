The 2025 Cowtown Unofficial Results and Top Finishers

This weekend marked the 47th running of The Cowtown, the largest multi-event road race in North Texas, with over 26,000 total runners registered representing all 50 states and 14 countries. The two days of events included the 10K, Adults 5K and Kids 5K distances on Saturday and the Half-Marathon, Marathon, and Ultra Marathon races on Sunday.

All courses are certified, and Cowtown is a recognized Boston qualifying race. This year’s overall presenting sponsor was Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center, Fort Worth. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud media sponsors.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Unofficial results for Sunday races:



Half Unofficial Results

MEN: Course Record 1:04:34 (2016)

First – Maxwell Murphy, 24, Fort Worth, TX 1:08:47

Second – Preston Newsome, 31, Brooklyn, NY 1:09:33

Third – Sam Nofziger, 27, Fort Worth, TX 1:11:23

WOMEN: Course Record 1:11:47 (2016)

First – Jennifer Pope, 38, Plano, TX 1:18:59

Second – Caitlin Keen, 32, Fort Worth, TX 1:21:25

Third – Ashley Montgomery, 29, New York, NY 1:22:37

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Marathon Unofficial Results

MEN: Course Record 2:17.12 (2014)

First place – Jarrett Kirk, 22, Flower Mound, TX 2:26:00

Second – Grant Autry, 26, Southlake, TX 2:39:11

Third – Brent Woodle, 40, Allen, TX 2:39:21

WOMEN: Course Record 2:42:31 (2014)

First – Lauren Kelly, 34, Philadelphia, PA 2:52:51

Second – Sadie Smith, 46, Kirkwood, MO 2:56:19

Third – Jodi Jordan, 40, Dallas, TX 2:57:02

Ultra Marathon Unofficial Results

MEN: Course Record 3:01:21 (2014)

First – Brent Williams, 32, Aledo, TX 3:19:14

Second – Nathan Sicher, 43, Joplin, MO 3:25:54

Third – Joshua Gordon, 37, Weatherford, TX 3:27:48

WOMEN: Course Record 3:21.33 (2016)

First – Kristen Beiza, 42, Kannapolis, NC 4:04:52

Second – Diana Filtz, 35, Benbrook, TX 4:05:55

Third – Emily Franks, 38, Bentonville, AR 4:20:09

Unofficial results for Saturday races

10K Unofficial Results

MEN: Course Record 30:53 (2016)

First – Austin Del Rosso, 29, River Oaks, TX 34:38.06

Second – Dustin Wernicke, 38, Grapevine, TX 36:04:04

Third – Keith Kotar, 34, Aledo, TX 36:27:05

WOMEN: Course Record 35:24 (2011)

First – Rena Elmer, 42, Flower Mound, TX 34:38:04

Second – Amanda Moro, 20, Fort Worth, TX 36:56:00

Third – Ariana Allen, 33, Roanoke, TX 39:23:01



Adult 5K Unofficial Results

MEN: Course Record 15:00 (2013)

First – Christopher Shirk, 28, Arlington, TX 17:11:06

Second – Grayson Birka, 29, Arlington, TX 17:49:04

Third – Jaime Gonzalez, 28, Lubbock, TX 18:09:01

WOMEN: Course Record 17:25 (2016)

First – Esperanza Lopez, 34, Fort Worth, TX 18:10:05

Second – Kira Gupta-Baltazar, 22, Vaughan, Ontario, Canada 18:26:02

Third – Maddie Perkins, 22, Fort Worth, TX 18:34:04



Kids 5K Unofficial Results

BOYS:

First – Kollin Green, 14, Arlington, TX 18:22:06

GIRLS:

First – Hillary Fernandez, 10, Arlington, TX 22:17:02

The Cowtown 2025: 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K

The Cowtown weekend’s 2025 sponsors included: Presenting Sponsor Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center, Fort Worth; University of North Texas Health Science Center, Fort Worth; MolsonCoors; NBC 5|Telemundo 39; PNC Bank; Autobahn Fort Worth; INHALE Water; BKV; Whataburger; Fort Worth Sports Commission and Capsule.

Proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) Program, celebrating its 16th year. The program educates area students about health and fitness and in 2025 awarded monetary grants for running event entry fees and running shoes to over 5,100 qualifying children. Since the program began in 2009, the program has benefitted over 64,000 children in need.

Thank you to all the spectators, entertainers, sponsors, partners, the thousands of volunteers and to the people of Fort Worth who make Cowtown weekend a success.

Next year’s Cowtown weekend will take place Feb. 27-Mar. 1, 2026. For more information, please visit: www.cowtownmarathon.org.

About the Cowtown

The Cowtown Marathon, the largest multi-event road race in North Texas, hosts one of the largest youth races in the nation. In 2020 Cowtown was named to The BibRave 100: A Definitive List of the Best Races in America, and also was voted America’s Rave Race nationally by runners. Cowtown has been listed as one of the Top 20 Half Marathons in the country, and was listed among the races with Best Medals and Swag. Proceeds from The Cowtown go directly to The C.A.L.F. Program. The Cowtown is designated a Gold Certified Event by the Council for Responsible Sport.

The Cowtown C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) Program: As part of The Cowtown mission to promote a lifelong love of fitness, The C.A.L.F. Program was created in 2009. C.A.L.F programming benefits approximately 150 schools across North Texas annually. The program trains students in proper running technique and educates them about resting heart rate, the importance of hydration, proper nutrition and living an active lifestyle. Through our school grant program, we identify low-income children and fit them properly with a new pair of running shoes, socks, and provide them grants to make entry fees to The Cowtown February races more affordable. We have made running a 5K race a reality for over 64,000 children in the last 16 years.