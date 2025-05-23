NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud partners of Teatro Dallas, a vibrant cultural and artistic organization that has been captivating audiences since its founding in 1985 by Jeff Hurst and Cora Cardona. As a non-profit theater, it plays a crucial role in bringing the Latinx experience to the forefront through powerful storytelling on stage.

The theater's mission is to unite the community by showcasing international and local talent, including actors, producers, writers, directors, and playwrights. This commitment not only provides opportunities for artists but also enriches the cultural landscape of the area.

The current season features thought-provoking plays such as "El Otro" and "Entre Páginas," which explore diverse narratives while appealing to both children and adult audiences.

2025 Season Plays:

El Otro

Now – May, 31

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sunday, May 25 at 3pm

For more information click HERE

Entre Páginas

June 21 – June 29

(Tickets for June 22, 28, & 29 are available for $10)

Saturdays & Sundays at 3:00pm

For more information click HERE

Teatro Dallas goes beyond just performances. It actively engages with the community by offering seasonal classes for individuals of all ages, regardless of their financial situation. This dedication ensures that everyone has access to the arts. With genres ranging from visual art to musical performances and spoken word, Teatro Dallas continues to expand its offerings while supporting a rich tapestry of creative expression.

Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or new to the experience, Teatro Dallas promises an unforgettable night out filled with creativity and connection.

About Teatro Dallas: Teatro Dallas is committed to exploring the human condition through the Latine lens. With cutting edge theater, education, and world class events, Teatro celebrates diverse, lived experiences while empowering artists and the Dallas community.