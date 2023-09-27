Don't miss out on the most anticipated event of the year - the Tarrant County Harambee Festival! Presented by the Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society, this 14th annual festival is set to take place on October 6th and 7th at the William McDonald YMCA.

This festival has become a true staple in the community, touching the lives of thousands. It's a celebration of culture, heritage, and unity that brings people from all walks of life together. From vibrant performances to mouthwatering food vendors, there's something for everyone at this incredible event.

Mark your calendars and get ready for two days filled with excitement and entertainment. Whether you're looking to explore African-American history, indulge in delicious cuisine, or simply enjoy live music and dance performances, the Tarrant County Harambee Festival has it all.

The festival kicks off Saturday with a parade; District 8 City Council Member Chris Nettles will serve as Grand Marshall. Students from Fort Worth and Crowley ISDs, along with other youth and young adults from faith-based and community organizations will participate in our Anti-Bullying Rally. Other festivities include live performances from professional bands and artists throughout the day, Showcase of Community Talents, Greek Scroll, Health Fair, and Poetry Slam.

So, gather your friends and family, because this is an event you don't want to miss! Join us on October 6th and 7th at the McDonald YMCA for a weekend full of joy, laughter, and celebration. See you there!

To learn more about the Harambee Festival and the Lifetime Achievement Award celebration and to purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Friday Night Seafood Chicken and Blues

Friday, October 6

6:00 – 10: 30 p.m.

14th Annual Tarrant County Harambee Festival

Saturday, October 7

9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.