Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tarrant County College MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit

By Kiana Freeman

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther, King Jr. Holiday with NBC 5!

Please visit Tarrant County College's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Timeline Exhibit now through January 18. This fascinating virtual experience focuses on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and significant moments that occurred during the civil rights movement.

To view the TCC MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit, click here. The exhibit is an interactive and curated list of resources and information on how we can continue Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream, and it will also be featured on the City of Arlington’s MLK Advancing the Dream website at https://www.arlingtontx.gov/residents/events/advancing_the_dream_celebration.

Tarrant County College’s MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit
Now - January 18
To view the interactive exhibit click here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Tarrant County Collegemlk day
