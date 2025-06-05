Tarrant Area Food Bank hosts second annual indoor farmer's market

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) invite you to visit TAFB’s second annual indoor farmer’s market this summer on Thursdays from June 5 to July 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Tarrant Area Food Bank AgHub.
The weekly farmer’s market will make buying fresh, locally grown produce directly from farmers easy. You can support local farming with cash, credit, or S/FMNP vouchers to purchase these fresh ingredients to prepare healthy meals at home!
Tarrant Area Food Bank
Indoor Farmer’s Market
Thursdays from June 5 to July 31 (closed June 19)
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tarrant Area Food Bank AgHub
205 N. Vacek St.
Fort Worth
For more information, click HERE.
