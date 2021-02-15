Tarrant Area Food Bank: Empty Bowls Event 2021

Join NBC 5 and the Tarrant Area Food Bank and help fight hunger at the “Empty Bowls” fundraiser event!

Although the annual signature event hosted by the Tarrant Area Food Bank may look different this year, the main focus still remains the same, eliminating hunger.

After the event was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Tarrant Area Food Bank reinvented the Empty Bowls fundraiser to provide a different look and feel. Instead of Empty Bowls being a donor event, this year it will be a mega food distribution, powered by Empty Bowls supporters.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank transformed the Empty Bowls event to an online fundraiser where donors can sponsor boxes of food for families.

The reinvented program will help those in need, across 13-county service areas in North Texas. With a safe plan in action, following CDC protocol, the spirit of the signature event will continue to fill the bowls of our friends and neighbors.

Once the donations are contributed by sponsors, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will host an Empty Bowls Mega Mobile Market on Thursday, March 25th. The event will be held at the Dickies Arena from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to help feed 3,000 families.

To purchase tickets, visit www.tafb.org/empty-bowls.

With each virtual box donated, guests will receive their own “studio bowl”, which will be handcrafted by local artists. Guest will have to pick up their studio bowl at the contactless drive-thru appreciation event the following Friday, March 26th, at the Dickies Arena.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank strives to empower communities and help eliminate hunger by providing food, education and resources through innovation and collaboration. Through a network of 350 partners, the Tarrant Area Food bank is able to provide access to over 1-million weekly nutritious meals to children and adults facing hunger. To learn more, visit www.tafb.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Empty Bowls Fundraising Event 2021

March 25th

10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tafb.org.