Volunteers Restoring Herbert Marcus Elementary Library After Winter Storm Damage

The library at Herbert Marcus Elementary in the Dallas ISD was one of many places damaged in last month's winter storm.

The library was damaged by flooding and is now being restored thanks to the efforts of over 20 volunteers from Catch Up & Read and NEC.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most of the books were able to be removed and salvaged from the shelves before the rising water reached them and the library floors have been repaired since then.

Catch Up & Read is a literacy organization and NEC is an information and electronic company, they both reached out and helped with restoring the school's library.

The full restoration process is to be finished before the students return from their Spring Break.