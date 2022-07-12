The Dallas ISD wants to know what parents think about students wearing only clear backpacks during the upcoming school year.
The district said an updated policy regarding backpacks is being considered by the School Safety Committee for the 2022-2023 school year, but that it's an ongoing conversation and that a change has not yet been implemented.
The district published a webpage on clear backpacks, saying they had been purchased by the district and would be distributed to all elementary, middle and high school students before the start of the school year. Other bags, such as mesh backpacks, will no longer be allowed, the district said.
"Students will be allowed to carry in the backpack a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as cellphones, money, and hygiene products," the district said on the page.
That page was later taken offline and the district then published a survey asking parents to share their thoughts in a survey by noon Thursday.
In the survey, parents are asked how many students they have in the Dallas ISD, what grade levels and if they support students wearing clear backpacks supplied by the district.
District spokeswoman Robyn Harris told our partners at the Dallas Morning News that the district has not yet adopted a new backpack policy and that the changes being considered have been under consideration for some time.
In line with many professional leagues, the district already requires clear bags at sporting events.