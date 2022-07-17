Supporting Our Schools: School Supply Drive 2022

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Supporting Our Schools. Join us as we help the Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW, Bachman Lake Together, and Metrocare Services get school supplies for local students in need.

Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW is a local non-profit charitable organization that helps many underserved families in the DFW metroplex. One of their services is providing school supplies for over 500 families. In August, Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW will hold El Mochilon Backpack and School Supply Drive and they need your help. Please make a monetary donation HERE or drop off school supplies at the Pioneer Event Center located at 1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy in Grand Prairie to help these students get a great start for the new year.

Bachman Lake Together is a non-profit collective-impact initiative that connects families, community partners and supporters in a shared purpose. Their mission is to give every child the opportunity to thrive by giving them a solid foundation in the earliest most critical development years of ages 0-5. This summer, they will provide backpacks and school supplies for the families they serve. These young children need your help to start the new school year. Please donate today at bachmanlaketogether.org .

Metrocare services is the largest provider of services in Dallas County for mental health and intellectual and developmental disorders. In addition to behavioral health care, Metrocare provides primary care centers for adults and children, services for veterans and their families, accessible pharmacies, housing and supportive social services. This summer, they need your help with donations to provide backpacks and other school supplies to families they serve who are in need. Please donate today at metrocareservies.org and help these students start their new school year.