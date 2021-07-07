Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Supporting Our Schools 2021 School Supply Drive

Supporting our Schools 2021
Tyana Moore

NBC 5 is Supporting Our Schools this summer and we need your help!

As kids head back in the classroom, help us fill their backpacks with new school supplies. NBC 5 is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas in a school supply drive to help students have what they need to succeed this school year. Please give a monetary donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD) today by visiting https://bgcdallas.org/supplydrive/.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization is one of the leading youth-serving organizations in North Texas, positively impacting almost 6,000 children ages 6-18. Their programs are based on the intellectual, physical, and social needs of youth.

Community

Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.

Reading With You May 24

Reading With You: Summer Edition 2021

blood donations Jun 23

Save a Life. Give Blood.

Programming is offered in three core areas to meet the diverse needs and interests of the clubs’ members: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. This programming is educational, fun and helps build self-esteem.

BGCD not only meets the needs of kids inside of its clubs’ walls, it supports the members and their families' most basic needs including food, clothing, and school supplies. That’s why we are  Supporting Our Schools! Won’t you help us fill a child’s backpack? Donate any amount at https://bgcdallas.org/supplydrive/ today!

NBC 5 Supporting Our Schools
School Supply Drive
Benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas
Now – July 31
Make a Monetary Donation

Back to School Supply Drive

This article tagged under:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater DallasNorth TexasdonateSchool Supply Drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us