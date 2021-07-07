Supporting Our Schools 2021 School Supply Drive

NBC 5 is Supporting Our Schools this summer and we need your help!

As kids head back in the classroom, help us fill their backpacks with new school supplies. NBC 5 is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas in a school supply drive to help students have what they need to succeed this school year. Please give a monetary donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD) today by visiting https://bgcdallas.org/supplydrive/.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization is one of the leading youth-serving organizations in North Texas, positively impacting almost 6,000 children ages 6-18. Their programs are based on the intellectual, physical, and social needs of youth.

Programming is offered in three core areas to meet the diverse needs and interests of the clubs’ members: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. This programming is educational, fun and helps build self-esteem.

BGCD not only meets the needs of kids inside of its clubs’ walls, it supports the members and their families' most basic needs including food, clothing, and school supplies. That’s why we are Supporting Our Schools! Won’t you help us fill a child’s backpack? Donate any amount at https://bgcdallas.org/supplydrive/ today!

NBC 5 Supporting Our Schools

School Supply Drive

Benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Now – July 31

Make a Monetary Donation