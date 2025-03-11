Support the Children's Cancer Fund Gala

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Children’s Cancer Fund invite you to support the 2025 Children’s Cancer Fund Gala with an in-kind sponsorship. The sold-out gala will take place at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas on Friday, April 11.

The 35th anniversary gala is chaired by NBC 5 News’ Meredith Land and Lori Jones with honorary chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott. The gala features a cocktail reception, live auction, dinner, and its annual fashion show.

Funds raised by the gala support strategic research and treatment programs at Children’s Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center with the goal to improve treatment and care methods for North Texas children who are affected by all types of pediatric cancer.

Children’s Cancer Fund 35th Anniversary Gala

Friday, April 11

6:00 p.m. – Cocktail Reception

7:00 p.m. – Doors Open

Hilton Anatole Hotel

2201 N. Stemmons Fwy.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.