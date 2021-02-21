Storm Relief Resources

Many North Texans are in need of help due to the recent storms. If you need help or would like to help by volunteering or donating to an organization that is providing help, a list of resources is below.

FEMA

www.disasterassistance.gov

800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585)

The lines will be in operation seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas following the winter storm. The declaration allows homeowners and renters in 77 counties that have been designated for individual assistance to apply for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

2-1-1

www.211northtexas.org

Please call 2-1-1 if you are in need and have questions in North Texas related to relief efforts. 2-1-1 Texas is a free, statewide 24-hour information and referral service where callers can receive information about community and social services such as emergency shelter, food service, rental assistance, utility bill assistance, childcare, senior services and more.

American Red Cross North Texas

For Services: https://www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas.html

To Donate: www.NBCDFW.com/RedCross

The American Red Cross North Texas has partnered with shelters in the North Texas area to provide cots, blankets, meals, snacks and water. They are offering health, mental health and spiritual care services as needed. They are also requesting that you make an appointment to give blood. They are in need of volunteers and donations to replenish their supplies.

Austin Street Center

www.austinstreet.org

Austin Street Center, in Dallas, cares for homeless individuals with dignity and compassion. The organization provides safe shelter and help meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable.

CitySquare

https://www.citysquare.org/

CitySquare, in Dallas, continues to fight poverty on many fronts. The recent storms have only increased the need to serve. CitySquare needs volunteers and donations.

Giving Hope, Inc.

https://hopeincdenton.com/home/

Giving Hope, in Denton, serves individuals and families who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness through advocacy, community collaboration, and housing assistance. They have an extensive list of partners who help them with their mission to serve through health care, childcare, meals, utility assistance, and transportation to supplement housing programs. For a list of Denton organizations associated with Giving Home visit https://hopeincdenton.com/home/.

GRACE - Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange

https://www.gracegrapevine.org/

GRACE, in Grapevine, provides assistance to individuals and families in crisis and guidance toward self-sufficiency. GRACE helps provide food, shelter, clothing, and medical care, as needed.

Harvesting in Mansfield Center (HIM)

https://himcenter.org

Harvesting in Mansfield Center is a local food pantry in Mansfield. The need has been so great that their clients have tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are responding to the hardships caused by the recent storms. Please contact them if you need help. They continue to need volunteers and donations.

North Texas Food Bank

https://ntfb.org/

The North Texas Food Bank responds the needs of our community by providing food to those who are in need. Volunteers and donations are needed.

OurCalling

www.OurCalling.org

OurCalling is a faith-based organization in Dallas that leads the homeless to live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. They are in need of donations and volunteers to help meet the increased demand for assistance.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

www.tafb.org

Tarrant Area Food Bank is the primary source of donated food for hunger-relief charities and feeding programs in Tarrant County and 12 surrounding counties. They serve 1,000,000 meals each week and continue to serve those in need. Please visit their www.tafb.org to find out where upcoming food distribution events will take place, as well as how you can receive help, volunteer or make monetary or food donations.

The Salvation Army North Texas

For Services: www.salvationarmyntx.org

For Donations: https://salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/waystogive/

The Salvation Army North Texas is providing multiple social services to help the most vulnerable North Texans by providing shelter, food assistance, emergency family assistance, and much more in the five counties they serve - Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant counties.

United Way of Tarrant County

For Services: www.UnitedWayTarrant.org

For Donations to the Emergency Relief Fund: www.unitedwaytarrant.org/donate

The United Way of Tarrant County aids some of the most vulnerable North Texans. They are also providing assistance to those affected by the recent severe storms. The Emergency Relief Fund will provide assistance for food, utility bills, rent, hotels and housing solutions, plumbing/flooding repairs and other emergency needs.