Stage West's 2023 smash hit returns!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Stage West are thrilled to announce that The Play That Goes Wrong is returning to Fort Worth on November 29, following a wildly successful run and critical acclaim in 2023 which saw every performance, including six added shows, sold out.

The play follows the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to put on a 1920s murder mystery to catastrophic- and hilarious- results.

Preview performances begin on November 29, and the show’s regular run plays from November 30 through December 22 at Stage West Theatre. There will be an ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, December 13, and post-show conversations with Scenic Designer Bryan Stevenson on December 13, and with the play's director, Harry Parker, on Thursday, December 19.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-produced with WaterTower Theatre, and features returning cast members Parker Gray, Zak Reynolds, Hannah Bell, and Blake Henri, joined by Jakie Cabe, Rowan Gilvie, Aaron Johnson, and Caden Large.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Friday, November 29-Sunday, December 22

Thursday-Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Stage West Theatre

823 W. Vickery Blvd. 821

Fort Worth

For more information and a detailed calendar, click HERE.

About Stage West

Stage West Theatre, a cornerstone of Fort Worth's cultural landscape since 1979, serves the community with provocative and inspiring theatrical productions. Producing six MainStage shows annually, the company has earned recognition as Fort Worth Weekly's 2024 Best Theater Troupe and Best Theater Production. Stage West enriches the community through youth and adult theatre education, including the free Festival of the Kid program, which brings young playwrights' works to life. Located in the Near Southside at 821 West Vickery Blvd., Stage West offers full accessibility including wheelchair access, ASL performances, and assisted listening devices.