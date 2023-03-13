Spring Break Art Extravaganza Returns to the Kimbell

The Spring Break Art Extravaganza is back and better than ever. Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the Kimbell Art Museum at this fun, educational, exciting and free family event March 14 – March 17 at the Kimbell Art Museum.

The annual event includes art activities inspired by Kimbell masterpieces, yoga, films and more, as well as MELT Ice Cream and Art by Sam caricatures on selected days. Additional highlights include studio experiences facilitated by guest artists Jamison LeBlanc and Johanna Belwood, as well as artist-led gallery sketching expeditions. The hours are Tuesday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., and Friday, noon–4 p.m. The full schedule is available at www.kimbellart.org/springbreak.

Daily weather-themed art-making activities include Cloudy with a Chance of Watercolor, Stormy Seascapes Printmaking, Nature Sounds and Sculpture, and DIY Suncatchers (Tuesday–Friday). Wednesday and Thursday will also feature yoga, and short family films will be shown on Tuesday and Friday.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

• Kimbell-inspired collages with guest artist Jamison LeBlanc;

• Art by Sam caricatures from 1–3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday:

• Wearable springtime flowers with guest artist Johanna Belwood;

• MELT Ice Cream available for purchase from 1–3 p.m.

Every day:

• Free admission to all permanent collection galleries;

• Art making;

• Sketching expeditions with guest artists;

• Sensory tours; • Book baskets;

• Studio A family play space designed for ages 5 and younger;

• Lunch available for purchase in the Kimbell Café 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday and noon–2 p.m. Friday;

• And more!

All activities are first-come, first-served. Space may be limited. Free gallery guides and audio tours are available in English and Spanish in both buildings.

Youth education programs are supported by the Lowe Foundation Endowment for Kimbell Kids. Promotional support for the Kimbell Art Museum is provided by American Airlines, NBC 5 / Telemundo 39 and PaperCity.

Spring Break Art Extravaganza

March 14 – 17

Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

For the full schedule of events:

www.kimbellart.org/springbreak

ABOUT THE KIMBELL ART MUSEUM

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the 20th century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa and the Ancient Americas. The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org.