NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square.

The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages and items for sale, as well as live entertainment. If that doesn’t interest you, then you can always stroll through Southlake’s Town Square and explore the variety of booths throughout the event. Shuttles will also be available for people to use free of charge.

Southlake Oktoberfest 2022

Friday, October 14: 4:00 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, October 15: 9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Sunday, October 16: 1:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Southlake Town Square

285 Grand Ave.

Southlake

