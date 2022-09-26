Southlake Oktoberfest

Southlake Oktoberfest 2022

October 14 - October 16

Southlake Chamber of Commerce

NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square.

The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages and items for sale, as well as live entertainment. If that doesn’t interest you, then you can always stroll through Southlake’s Town Square and explore the variety of booths throughout the event. Shuttles will also be available for people to use free of charge. 

If you would like to sign up and be a volunteer for Southlake’s Oktoberfest, click the volunteer link below. 

For more information about this event, Click HERE

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

To volunteer, Click HERE.

Southlake Oktoberfest 2022
Friday, October 14: 4:00 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
Saturday, October 15: 9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Sunday, October 16: 1:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. 
Southlake Town Square
285 Grand Ave.
Southlake
For more information and a schedule of events, Click HERE
To volunteer, Click HERE

This article tagged under:

Southlake OktoberfestfestivalOktoberfest
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us