NBC 5 and the Southlake Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to attend the 21st Annual Southlake Oktoberfest celebration. This free, three-day festival takes place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, in beautiful Southlake Town Square.
The weekend celebration will have a wide range of food, beverages and items for sale, as well as live entertainment. If that doesn’t interest you, then you can always stroll through Southlake’s Town Square and explore the variety of booths throughout the event. Shuttles will also be available for people to use free of charge.
If you would like to sign up and be a volunteer for Southlake’s Oktoberfest, click the volunteer link below.
For more information about this event, Click HERE
To volunteer, Click HERE.
Southlake Oktoberfest 2022
Friday, October 14: 4:00 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
Saturday, October 15: 9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Sunday, October 16: 1:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Southlake Town Square
285 Grand Ave.
Southlake
For more information and a schedule of events, Click HERE
To volunteer, Click HERE