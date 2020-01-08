souper bowl

Souper Bowl of Caring 2020

Now - February 2nd

By Kiana Freeman

girls with non perishable food
Souper Bowl of Caring

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 in the fight against hunger and donate non-perishable food items for the Souper Bowl of Caring. This is one of the largest food drives benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Donations are being accepted now through Sunday, February 2, at any Kroger, Albertsons, Tom Thumb or Market Street near you. It’s easy to donate! Just purchase a pre-packaged food bag or make a cash donation.

For the past 30 years Souper Bowl of Caring has been empowering youth and uniting communities to #TackleHunger using the energy of the big game. With the help of our community, this year’s goal is to generate $2.2 million in food and funds.

For more information or to start your own food drive, visit www.souperbowl.org/dfw.

