Science With Samantha Teams Up With Teach for America This Week

Science with Samantha teams up with Teach for America this week

By Samantha Davies

This week, Science with Samantha will feature a joint Instagram Live with Teach for America and chemistry teacher Kendall Reitz at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Due to the joint live session, Science with Samantha will not be seen on Facebook this week. If you follow @SDaviesNBC5 on Instagram, you will get a notification when the live experiment begins.

Teach For America identifies top leaders across the country and then places them in some of the most underserved, low-income schools. Teach For America believes potential is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Teach For America leaders fight to give every child the opportunity to succeed. Kendall Reitz is a Teach For America DFW corps member and is a 10th-grade chemistry teacher at Uplift Infinity Preparatory in Irving.

The experiment with Kendall Reitz will help kids learn about the digestive system.

Materials needed:

  • Ziplock bag
  • A piece of bread
  • Soda
  • Small cup
  • Sharpie Marker

