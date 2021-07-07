Resource Center Programs

Pride Month may be over, but that doesn’t mean there's not still safe spaces and resources for LGBTQ North Texans!

NBC 5 is highlighting the Resource Center Dallas, a non-profit that provides resources for the North Texas LGBTQ community. The Resource Center Dallas is proud to announce they will be opening to the public Monday, July 12!

The Resource Center is a trusted leader in the community and their mission is empower the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) communities. The Resource Center also helps all people affected by HIV. They strive to improve health and wellness, strengthening families and communities and providing transformative education and advocacy.

PROGRAMS

Youth Programs (12-18):

The Youth First program will be meeting in person again! The program has an exciting schedule lined up for July, including the Art and Writing Club, Game Night, a DMA field trip and support groups. The Youth First program is one of the only LGBTQ-focused programs in North Texas that addresses the challenges LGBTQ teens face at home, school and in the community. It serves LGBTQ and allied youth, ages 12-18.

For those unable to join in person, the Resource Center is still providing virtual events. To find a list of programs, events and groups to join, visit www.myresourcecenter.org/community/lgbtq-youth-programs/

In August, Youth First will be highlighted at the Resource Center’s annual Back-To-School fundraiser with a 100% virtual talent show extravaganza. Proceeds from the Back-to-School Fundraiser, held on August 19, will benefit the Youth First program.

Health Programs:

Resource Center Dallas has continued virtual, physically distanced and telehealth appointments for the past 16 months. They will continue with a mix of in-person and virtual events to further serve a national LGBTQ+ community. The Resource Center provides services including gender-affirming care, behavioral health, HIV and STI testing and cultural competency trainings as well as social programs for the LGBTQ community. The Resource Center is committed to providing health and wellness resources.

Adult Programs (18+):

Resource Center’s programming includes activities for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) seniors, youth and families in addition to behavioral health counseling. The Center is home to a variety of organizations and serves over 62,000 people each year. Current programs for adults ages 18-35 include FUSE, GenderBrave, Grupo Orgullo Hispano (GOH), United Black Ellument (UBE) and Women with Pride. The program for adults age 50+ is THRIVE.

There are a variety of online communities and support groups within the Resource Center for adults. For a list of LGBTQ Adult Services, visit www.myresourcecenter.org/community/lgbtq-adult-programs/

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

There are numerous bills and legislation geared to help the LGBTQ community. For a list of current calls-to-action and to join the advocacy, visit www.myresourcecenter.org/advocacy/take-action/.

Volunteer:

Volunteers serve hot meals, answer telephones, stock shelves, and help at fundraising events. The Center has volunteer opportunities for individuals, as well as community, corporate, church and school groups. The Resource Center’s volunteer coordinator works with volunteers to organize projects that fit the Resource Center’s needs. For more information and to fill out a volunteer application, visit www.myresourcecenter.org/give/volunteer/.

Donate:

The Resource Center relies on the generous support of individuals to help strengthen the community and provide life-changing support to people in need.

If you would like to donate, visit www.myresourcecenter.org/donate-now/.

