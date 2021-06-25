Red, White and Blue: 4th of July Events Near You

The 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. Since becoming a federal holiday in 1941, the birth of our nation’s independence has been celebrated by fireworks, parades, barbecues, and family gatherings.

ADDISON

Addison Kaboom Town!

Addison Circle Park: 4970 Addison Cir, Addison, TX 75001

Saturday, July 3

For More Information and Hotel Packages: https://addisonkaboomtown.com

Come to Kaboom Town! Head to Addison Circle Park for a Saturday night of fun! There will be a plane flyover at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Single tickets are sold out, but you can still purchase a hotel package for accommodations and blankets for up to six people. A list of watch parties and a livestream of the event can be found online.

ARLINGTON

Arlington Independence Day Parade

Monday, July 5

Free Admission

For More Information: https://arlington4th.org

On Monday, July 5, the Arlington Independence Day Parade returns to Downtown Arlington! The parade is the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest parades in Texas! The parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

BURLESON

Party at the Pavilion

The Standard at Chisenhall: 279 W Hidden Creek Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028

Sunday, July 4; 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information and Tickets, Click HERE.

Celebrate the Fourth at the Standard at Chisenhall! Bring your car, a lawn chair, or a blanket and take in the Burleson fireworks. Live music will be performed by the Brock DeWald and Aaron Copeland. There will be kids’ activities and food and beverages will be provided. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Parking opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online.

CLEBURNE

4th of July Celebration 2021

Lake Pat Cleburne/Cleburne Golf Links: 2501 Country Club Rd, Cleburne, TX 76033

Sunday, July 4

For More Information, Click HERE.

Don’t miss out on Cleburne’s 4th of July Celebration at Lake Pat Cleburne! Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy free parking and vendors. At 6:30 p.m., gates open at Cleburne Golf Links for music performed by Texas High Road! Don’t forget to stick around for fireworks! Registration is required for parking at Cleburne Golf Links. Free viewing will be available on Lakeshore Drive.

COMANCHE

Red, White, & Blue Tournament

PAR Country Club: 1658 Hwy 2861, Comanche, TX 76442

Sunday, July 4; 9 a.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Looking to celebrate the Fourth on the green? Well PAR Country Club is the place you need to be! Grab a friend and sign up for the Red, White, and Blue Golf Tournament this Fourth of July. If swinging the club isn’t your thing, the course will also be open for free viewing! Find sign up information online.

COPPELL

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park

Andrew Brown Park East: 260 Parkway Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019

Saturday, July 3; ALL DAY

For More Information:https://www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Head over to Andrew Brown Park to enjoy two fun-filled festivities! Participate or watch the Parade Down Parkway which kicks off at 9 a.m. on Samuel Blvd. After the parade, cruise over to the park for a night of music and fireworks. Music performances will be by Rubiks Groove and Big City Outlaws! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

DALLAS

4th of July Picnic

West End Square: 607 Corbin St, Dallas, TX 75202

Sunday, July 4; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Enjoy the new West End Square Park with a picnic hosted by Kadampa Meditation Center Texas! The park is full of green area as well as foosball and ping pong tables for you to enjoy. KMC Texas will provide food and drink but visitors are encouraged to bring items as well.

A Star-Spangled Spectacular with the Dallas Winds

Meyerson Symphony Center: 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201

Sunday, July 4; 1 p.m.

For More Information and Tickets: https://dallaswinds.org/july-2021/

Enjoy an afternoon of music at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Jerry Junkin conducts the Dallas Winds in this hour-long musical spectacular. In-person tickets are available, but the event will also be streamed online. Head to dallaswinds.org for more information.

Brews and Fireworks

Texas Ale Project: 1001 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

Sunday, July 4; Noon – 12 a.m.

Free Admission

For More Information, Click HERE.

Spend your Fourth of July afternoon and evening at the Texas Ale Project! Kick back and enjoy the Dallas fireworks, a hot dog, and a large selection of craft beers. Admission is free.

Fair Park Fourth on the Midway

State Fair of Texas Midway: Fair Park 1300 Robert B Cullum Boulevard Dallas, TX 75210

Sunday, July 4; ALL DAY

For More Information: https://bigtex.com/event/fair-park-fourth-on-the-midway/

The State Fair of Texas Midway will be open this Fourth for a day full of live music, rides, games, food, and fireworks! All proceeds go to the Big Tex Scholarship Program.

DENTON

Denton Fourth of July Weekend

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4

For More Information on Events and Locations, Click HERE.

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend in Denton with a variety of activities for all. Some events include Saturday’s Liberty 5K Run & Walk, Jubilee, and Yankee Doodle Parade!

DESOTO

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Giddings Amphitheater: 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lancaster, TX 75134

Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information: http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/calendar.aspx?EID=6513

The cities of Desoto and Lancaster have partnered to bring you an amazing Fourth! This event at Lancaster’s Community Park includes carnival-style food, bounce houses, face painting, games, and a firework show at Giddings Amphitheater! Admission is free.

DUNCANVILLE

Duncanville Independence Day Celebration

Armstrong Park: 100 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116

Saturday, July 3

For More Information, Click HERE.

Join the City of Duncanville in celebrating our nation’s 245th birthday on Saturday, July 3. Saturday’s events will begin with a parade at 9 a.m. The celebration, including food and live music, will begin at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry.

ENNIS

Ennis Freedom Fest

Ennis Bluebonnet Market: 119 N Dallas/Veterans Memorial Park: 2301 Ennis Pkwy

Saturday, June 26; ALL DAY

For More Information: https://www.visitennis.org/ennisfreedomfest.htm

Head to Downtown Ennis this Saturday for a full day of fun and family! Activities include a bike parade, a carnival, kids’ activities, and a fireworks show after dark. This event is free.

FARMERS BRANCH

Independence Day and 75th Anniversary Celebration

Farmers Branch Historical Park: 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Friday, July; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information: https://www.farmersbranchtx.gov

Celebrate Independence Day with neighbors, family, and friends! This event will also recognize the city’s 75th anniversary!

FLOWER MOUND

Independence Fest 2021

Bakersfield Park: 1201 Duncan Ln, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4

For More Information: https://www.flower-mound.com/festival

Enjoy Independence Day with the whole family at Bakersfield Park! Festivities begin on Saturday, July 3, with the children’s parade and end with live musical performances headlined by Josh Abbott Band. The festival will also include a children’s play area, a car show, and local vendors and food trucks. Gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9:50 p.m. Admission and parking are free!

Independence Day Splashtacular

Flower Mound Community Activity Center Outdoor Waterpark: 1200 Gerault Road, Flower Mound, TX, 75028

Sunday, July 4; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Cool off this Fourth with the family at Flower Mound’s Independence Day Splashtacular! There will be activities and games throughout the day that are fun for all ages. Check out the link above for admission information.

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Sunday, July 4

For More Information: https://fortworthsfourth.com

Celebrate the Fourth with the largest fireworks show in North Texas! Grab a blanket and find a spot along the Trinity River and enjoy food, drinks, live music, and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks kicking off at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Fort Worth Symphony America Strong Concert

Dickies Arena: 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Sunday, July 4; 7 p.m.

For More Information and Tickets, Click HERE.

Spend your Independence Day with the sounds of the Fort Worth Symphony! The socially distanced concert will take place at Dickies Arena at 7 p.m. The more than hour long concert will feature leading Black and Latin American composers, including Kevin Day, Adolphus Hailstork, and Jimmy Lopez!

FRISCO

4th of July Celebration

Frisco Railyard: 9040 First St, Frisco, TX 75034

Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Head over to the Frisco Railyard to enjoy the best seat in the house for Frisco Fireworks! While taking in the show, enjoy food, drinks and music from local band, Emerson!

GLEN ROSE

Independence Day Parade

Somervell County Courthouse: 102 W Walnut St, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Saturday, July 3; 9 a.m. – Noon

For More Information, Click HERE.

Join your Glen Rose community to celebrate our nation’s independence! Gather along the route while local businesses pass by on floats! The parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

GRANBURY

4th of July – Freedom & Fireworks

Granbury Chamber of Commerce: 3408 E US Hwy 377, Granbury, TX 76049

Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4

For More Information, Click HERE.

Enjoy three days of activities in Granbury this Fourth! The weekend’s festivities include vendors, a parade, and fireworks. Check out visitgrandbury.com for more information.

GRAPEVINE

39th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Oak Grove Park: 2520 Oak Grove Loop S, Grapevine, TX 76051

Sunday, July 4; 9:30 p.m.

For Information and Viewing Locations, Click HERE.

Celebrate America’s birthday with the 39th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., accompanied by patriotic music. Oak Grove Park provides the most parking and viewing space but there are many other options for watching the show!

IRVING

Irving Brings Back the Spark Independence Day Celebration

City Hall: 825 W. Irving Blvd./ Levy Event Plaza: 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4

For More Information, Click HERE.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration is back this year for an exciting two-day celebration! Don’t’ miss the Independence Day Parade at city hall on Saturday and join the community at Levy Event Plaza on Sunday for musical performances, food, kids’ games, and fireworks!

LAKE DALLAS

Lake Cities 4th of July

Lake Dallas City Park: 101 E Hundley Dr, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Saturday, July 3, 9 a.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Saturday’s festivities begin with a patriotic parade at 9 a.m., followed by food, contests, and vendors. The day closes with one of the area’s most spectacular fireworks shows!

LANCASTER

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Giddings Amphitheater: 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lancaster, TX 75134

Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

The cities of Lancaster and Desoto have partnered to bring you an amazing Fourth! This event at Lancaster’s Community Park includes carnival-style food, bounce houses, face painting, games, and fireworks at Giddings Amphitheater! Admission is free.

LEWISVILLE

July 4th Freedom Festival

Castle Hills Village Shops & Plaza: 2540 King Arthur Blvd #206, Lewisville, TX 75056

Sunday, July 4; 5:30 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE

A Lewisville tradition for more than 20 years, the annual July 4th Freedom Festival returns to Castle Hills! The festival includes carnival games, bounce houses, and music. Stick around for the fireworks that start at dusk. The event is free. Concessions will be for sale at Village Shops and food trucks.

LITTLE ELM

July Jubilee

Little Elm Park: 701 W. Eldorado Parkway

Sunday, July 4

For More Information: https://www.littleelm.org/1058/July-Jubilee

Little Elm Park will be open all Sunday for a day full of live music, vendors, and much more! The day will be capped off with two simultaneous fireworks displays. One show will take place at Little Elm Beach and the other at Little Elm High School. Parking and camping passes are on sale now.

MANSFIELD

Mansfield’s Great American Picnic

The LOT Downtown: 110 South Main Street Mansfield, TX 76063

Saturday, July 3; 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information and Registration, Click HERE.

Bring a blanket and your favorite snacks to the Mansfield’s Great American Picnic! Enjoy music from the Texas All Star Youth Jazz Orchestra and the Texas Bluesmen. End your night with the Mansfield Rocks and the fireworks show! Admission is free but attendees must register online.

MCKINNEY

Red, White, and BOOM!

6375 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070

Saturday, July 3; ALL DAY

Free Admission and Parking

For More Information, Click HERE.

Head to downtown McKinney to enjoy a Saturday full of fun with the family! Enjoy free family activities like a parade, and a car and truck show. Evening activities will take place at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with live music, food, and fireworks. Admission and parking are free.

PLANO

Plano’s All-American 4th

Red Tail Pavilion: 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75704

Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information: https://www.plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Plano’s All American 4th is both an in-person and virtual event. The in-person event begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Free parking will be available at Collin College. Food and beverages will be on sale. Pets are prohibited.

PROSPER

Pride in the Sky 2021

Frontier Park: 1551 W Frontier Pkwy, Prosper, TX 75078

Saturday, July 3; 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Get your Fourth of July weekend started off right with Pride in the Sky 2021. Saturday’s event features a concert from cover band Cold Shot!

TERRELL

Free & the Brave Blowout!

Terrell Municipal Airport: 400 W British Flying School Blvd, Terrell, TX 75160

Sunday, July 4; 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Free Admission and Parking

For More Information and a Map, Click HERE.

Bring out the lawn chairs and enjoy a unique, fun filled Fourth at Terrell Municipal Airport! Festivities will include a hot air balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, a live DJ, and a fireworks display to cap off the night! Gates will open at 5 p.m. Free self-parking will be available along Silent Wings Blvd.

TROPHY CLUB

Fourth of July Celebration

Independence Park: 501 Parkview Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Sunday, July 4, 7:15 a.m. – 11 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Head to Trophy Club’s Independence for a Fourth of July full of activities. Come out early and lace up your running shoes for the Patriot 5K and Fun Run! Stick around later for the Parade of Patriots and Fireworks Celebration which starts at 9:30 p.m. All City of Trophy Club residents enter for free. Residents may bring guests for $4. Entry cost for all non-residents is $10.

WEATHERFORD

Spark in the Park Concert and Fireworks 2021

Heritage Park Amphitheater: 317 Santa Fe Drive Weatherford, TX 76086

Sunday, July 4; 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For More Information, Click HERE.

Head to Heritage Park to enjoy a night of music and fireworks! Rock and roll legends, Blue Oyster Cult, headline the event and Texas Clearwater Revival will open! Stick around for some of the best fireworks in town! This is a free event!