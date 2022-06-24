Red, White, and Blue: 4th of July Events Near You 2022

Sparks will fly across North Texas this 4th of July and NBC 5 has compiled a great list of celebrations for you and your family to enjoy.
The 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. Since becoming a federal holiday in 1941, the birth of our nation’s independence has been celebrated by fireworks, parades, barbecues, and family gatherings.
Find a celebration near you!
ARLINGTON
Arlington Independence Day Parade
Monday, July 4 – 9 a.m.
Free Admission
For More Information, Click HERE
On Monday, July 4, the Arlington Independence Day Parade returns to Downtown Arlington. The parade is the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest parades in Texas. Sponsored by the City of Arlington and University of Texas at Arlington.
BURLESON
Party at the Pavilion
Monday, July 4 - 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Standard at Chisenhall, 279 W Hidden Creek Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028
For More Information, Click HERE
Celebrate the 4th at the Standard at Chisenhall! Bring your car, a lawn chair, or a blanket and take in the Burleson fireworks. Live music will be performed by the Brock DeWald and Neon Prophets. There will be kids’ activities, a variety of vendors, and food trucks. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Parking opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.
CLEBURNE
4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 -10:00 a.m.
Lake Pat Cleburne/Cleburne Golf Links, 2501 Country Club Rd, Cleburne, TX 76033
For More Information, Click HERE
Don’t miss out on Cleburne’s 4th of July Celebration at Lake Pat Cleburne! Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy free parking, vendors, and food trucks. At 6:30 p.m., gates open at Cleburne Golf Links for the live music performed by Jesse Jennings at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to stick around for fireworks! Lawn chairs are welcomed. No outside food or drinks will be available and will be for purchase only. Registration is required for parking at Cleburne Golf Links. Free viewing will be available along Lakeshore Drive.
COPPELL
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park
Saturday, July 2 - 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Andrew Brown Park East, 260 Parkway Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019
For More Information, Click HERE
Head over to Andrew Brown Park to enjoy the festivities! There will be great food and live performances from Prophets and Outlaws, as well as a performance by the Emerald City Band! After all the epic music you can cruise over to the park for a fireworks which begins at 9:30 p.m.
Celebrate Coppell: Parade Down Parkway
Monday, July 4 - 9:00 a.m.
Begins at Samuel Blvd. and Sandy Lake Rd. and ends west to Town Center
For more information, Click HERE
Come be apart of the fun. You’re invited to watch or participate by decorating a float for all to see and enjoy. Submission of applications must be submitted in order to enter your decorated float into the parade. This event is free of charge so get to the parade route early to secure the best spots to view all the excitement.
DALLAS
A Star-Spangled Spectacular with the Dallas Winds
Monday, July 4- 1 p.m.
Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201
For More Information, Click HERE
Enjoy an afternoon of music, a salute to our troops, and indoor fireworks to beat the heat at the Meyerson Symphony Center. This year we’ll have a visiting presenter to bring about our musical spectacular. In-person tickets are available, but if you can’t attend in person the event will also be streamed online with an offering of 1 pass per household.
Independence Beer Bash
Sunday, July 3 – 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Texas Ale Project, 1001 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
Free Admission
For More Information, Click HERE
Come hang out at the Texas Ale Project! Kick back and enjoy the live music, food, outdoor games and a large selection of craft beers, and so much more. Admission is free.
DENTON
Denton 4th of July Weekend
Saturday, July 2-3 – Sunday, July 3
For More Information on Events and Locations, Click HERE
Enjoy a fun-filled weekend in Denton with a variety of activities for all. Some events include Saturday’s Liberty 5K Run & Walk, Jubilee, and Yankee Doodle Parade. The much-anticipated fireworks show is Sunday, July 3rd and starts at 9:30 p. m. at North Lakes Park. There’s so much to in Denton this 4th of July weekend, come indulge in all the fun.
DESOTO/LANCASTER
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Monday, July 4 - 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Grimes Park, 501 E. Wintergreen Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115
For More Information, Click HERE
The cities of Desoto and Lancaster have partnered to bring you an amazing 4th. This exciting event at Grimes Park includes games for all ages to enjoy, activities for the kids, live music, and it wouldn’t be a celebration without the fireworks so don’t fret we’ll have those too. They’ll be food from a variety of vendors to satisfy any appetite. Parking and admission are free.
DUNCANVILLE
Duncanville Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 4 – 9:00 a.m.
Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116
For More Information, Click HERE
The City of Duncanville invites you to join their Independence Day Celebration. It kicks off with a parade at 9 a.m. Then leads on with the actual celebration starting at 6 p.m., which includes music from the David Whiteman Band, impeccable food, face painting, bounce houses and more. The fun doesn’t end here because the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry and can be picked up at the Recreational Center.
ENNIS
Ennis Main Street Midway
Thursday, June 23-26th
Freedom Fest
Saturday, June 25th – 6 p.m.
Ennis Bluebonnet Market, 100 N Dallas/Veterans Memorial Park: 2301 Ennis Pkwy
For More Information, Click HERE
Head to Downtown Ennis for several days of family with the family! They’ll be rides, games, free activities for the kids, fireworks show, food, and beer making this event a true festival all can enjoy.
FARMERS BRANCH
Independence Day Celebration
Friday, July 1st - 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
For More Information, Click HERE
Celebrate Independence Day with neighbors, family, and friends! Tons of activities for the kids, air brushed tattoos, balloon animals, a party band for some dancing; the list goes on for what all they’ll be to do. Food and beverages will be for sale to tackle your appetite while having all that fun.
FLOWER MOUND
Independence Fest 2022
Monday, July 4 – 5:00 p.m.
Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Ln, Flower Mound, TX 75028
For More Information, Click HERE
Enjoy Independence Day with the whole family at Bakersfield Park! Festivities begin with the children’s parade and end with live musical performances headlined by Randy Rogers Band. The festival will also include a children’s play area, a vintage car show, an amazing fireworks show and local vendors and food trucks. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free!
Independence Day Splashtacular
Monday, July 4 - 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Flower Mound Community Activity Center Outdoor Waterpark, 1200 Gerault Road, Flower Mound, TX, 75028
For More Information, Click HERE
Cool off this Fourth with the family at Flower Mound’s Independence Day Splashtacular! There will be activities and games throughout the day that are fun for all ages. Check out the link above for admission information.
FORT WORTH
Concerts in the Garden July 4th Celebration
Sunday - Monday, July 3rd -4th 8:30 p. m.
Fort Worth Botanical Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
For more information, Click HERE
Gather the family and pack for a picnic in the garden. Come out and celebrate Independence Day with a family picnic and concert in the garden. Listen to your favorite patriotic songs and marches as well as vocalist Angela Turner Wilson. To top it off enjoy a fireworks show you won’t forget.
FRISCO
Frisco Freedom Fest
Sunday, July 3rd – Monday, July 4th
Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square, Frisco
For more information, Click HERE
Presented by the City of Frisco with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 serving as media sponsors. Don’t miss out on the celebration that only happens once a year. Come observe and enjoy Independence Day with mind-blowing fireworks, great food, fantastic music and much more.
GLEN ROSE
Hometown 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4th – 9 a.m.
Glen Rose CVB & Visitors Center 100 NE Barnard St Glen Rose, TX 76043 For More Information, Click HERE
Join your Glen Rose community to celebrate our nation’s independence! Gather along the route while local businesses pass by on floats! The parade kicks off at 9 a.m.
GRANBURY
Granbury’s Hometown 4th of July Festival
Saturday, July 2 – Monday, July 4
Granbury Chamber of Commerce, 3408 E US Hwy 377, Granbury, TX 76049
For More Information, Click HERE
Enjoy three days of activities in Granbury this Fourth! The weekend’s festivities include vendors, a parade, and fireworks.
GRAPEVINE
39th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Monday, July 4 - 9:30 p.m.
Oak Grove Park, 2520 Oak Grove Loop S, Grapevine, TX 76051
For Information and Viewing Locations, Click HERE
Celebrate America’s birthday with the Annual Fireworks Extravaganza! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., accompanied by patriotic music. Oak Grove Park provides the most parking and viewing space but there are many other options for watching the show!
IRVING
Sparks Stripes Irving Texas
Monday, July 4 – 9 a.m.
Heritage Park, 217 South Main Street
For More Information, Click HERE
Irving’s Independence Day Celebration is back this year for an exciting celebration! Don’t’ miss the Independence Day Parade in the Heritage District at 9 a.m. and join the community at Levy Event Plaza at 6 p.m. for live music, fireworks and more.
LAKE DALLAS
Lake Cities 4th of July
Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E Hundley Dr, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Saturday, July 2 - 9 a.m.
For More Information, Click HERE
Saturday’s festivities begin with a patriotic parade at 9 a.m., followed by food, contests, and vendors. The day closes with one of the area’s most spectacular fireworks shows!
LANCASTER
Celebrate Lancaster 4th of July Celebration
Friday, June 24th 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Downtown Lancaster
For More Information, Click HERE
The city of Lancaster invites you to an amazing 4th. Come join us for food trucks, activities and games, live entertainment, beer gardens, and a dj dance party.
LEWISVILLE
Castle Hills Freedom Festival
Monday, July 4th - 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Castle Hills Village Shops & Plaza, 2520 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75056
For More Information, Click HERE
A Lewisville tradition for more than 20 years, the annual July 4th Freedom Festival returns to Castle Hills! The festival includes carnival games, bounce houses, and music. Stick around for the fireworks that start at dusk. The event is free. Concessions will be for sale at Village Shops and food trucks.
LITTLE ELM
July Jubilee
Monday, July 4th
Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway
For More Information, Click HERE
Little Elm Park will be open all Monday for a day full of live music, vendors, and much more! The day will be capped off two fireworks displays over the lake. One show will take place at Little Elm Beach and the other at Little Elm High School. Parking and camping passes are on sale now.
MANSFIELD
Mansfield’s Rocks
Sunday, July 3rd – 6:00 p.m.
Big League Dreams, 500 Heritage Pkwy S Mansfield TX 76063
For More Information, Click HERE
We welcome you to one of the biggest and brightest Independence Day celebrations. Come join us for great fireworks show.
MCKINNEY
Red, White, and BOOM!
Monday, July 3
6375 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070
Free Admission and Parking
For More Information, Click HERE
Head to downtown McKinney to enjoy a Monday full of fun with the family! Enjoy free family activities like a parade, and a car and truck show. Evening activities will take place at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with live music, food, and fireworks. Admission and parking are free.
PLANO
Plano’s All-American 4th
Monday, July 4th – 6:00 pm. -10:00 p.m.
Red Tail Pavilion: 2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75704
For More Information, Click HERE
We welcome you to bring your blankets and lawn chairs and coolers. Parking will be available at Collin College. They’ll be a variety of vendors with food and beverages will be on sale and much more. Pets are prohibited.
TERRELL
Free & the Brave Blowout!
Terrell Municipal Airport, 400 W British Flying School Blvd, Terrell, TX 75160
Sunday, July 3rd – Monday, July 4th
Free Admission and Parking
For More Information and Map, Click HERE
Bring out the lawn chairs and enjoy a unique, fun filled Fourth at Terrell Municipal Airport! Festivities will include a hot air balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, a live DJ, and a fireworks display to cap off the night! Gates will open at 6 p.m.
TROPHY CLUB
Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4th 9:00 a.m.
Independence Park, 501 Parkview Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262
For More Information, Click HERE
Head to Trophy Club’s Independence for a Fourth of July full of activities. Come out early and lace up your running shoes for the Patriot 5K and Fun Run! Stick around later for the Parade of Patriots and Fireworks Celebration. All City of Trophy Club residents enter for free.
WEATHERFORD
Spark in the Park 2022
Monday, July 4 - 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Heritage Park Amphitheater, 378 Jack Borden Way, Weatherford, TX 76086
For More Information, Click HERE:
Head to Heritage Park to enjoy a night of music and fireworks! This year San Antonio’s country star Mike Ryan headlines Spark in the Park. Opening acts are Micky & the Motorcars from Austin. One of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas follows this fantastic country & western show. Experience Weatherford invites you to this free event.