Red Cross Prepared to Help With Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief

As Hurricane Laura strengthened into a menacing Category 4 hurricane NBC 5 teamed up with the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts.

Laura is on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

The American Red Cross will work around the clock to provide food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives are disrupted.

CLICK HERE to support relief efforts, 100% of the donations made to the Hurricane Laura relief fund will go to those affected by the storm.