hurricane laura

Red Cross Prepared to Help With Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief

Help those affected by Hurricane Laura

american red cross jacket logo
NBC 5 News

As Hurricane Laura strengthened into a menacing Category 4 hurricane NBC 5 teamed up with the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts.

Laura is on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

The American Red Cross will work around the clock to provide food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives are disrupted.

Community

Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.

Clear the Shelters Aug 1

Clear the Shelters 2020 Locations

fighting hunger Jun 29

Fighting Hunger Resources

CLICK HERE to support relief efforts, 100% of the donations made to the Hurricane Laura relief fund will go to those affected by the storm.

This article tagged under:

hurricane laura
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us