Words games to make summer reading fun

According to a Dallas nonprofit, Catch Up and Read, roughly 62%-73% of students will experience some sort of reading regression during the summer.

"It's highly important for parents and students to understand that literally reading at least 15 to 30 minutes a day could really help resolve some of that regression and that reading loss," said Ayanna Jackson, Catch Up & Read's Program Manager. "It's about keeping up with consistent routines."

Catch Up and Read is focused on 21 schools, 18 of which are in the Dallas ISD. Two of them are private schools that serve the Dallas area, and an additional school in the Fort Worth ISD.

"We currently serve over 850 students and over 160 teachers with our program. Our mission is to equip children in other served communities to read on grade level by 3rd grade so they can graduate from high school and break the generational cycle of poverty, and we have a two-pronged approach within our program. We also believe in empowering teachers to increase that success," Jackson said.

Part of that work is to provide families with free tools to help increase childhood literacy skills.

"In the summer, oftentimes what happens is, we allow our students to play because we do want them to have a break, but there are times and moments when we have to create a consistent routine with them so that they don't regress within their reading," she said.

She said the best way to fight that regression is to keep it fun, starting with the Word Race Game.

"Parent or adult or other siblings can write down 10 words and they can be words that are very familiar to the student already and you start with this either on a sheet of paper or note cards or flashcards and then basically you're timing the student for 30 seconds to see how many words they can read in 30 seconds,” she said.

Another game she suggested is Words Around the World.

“Literally looking at words that they see every day like their favorite candy bars, Kit Kats, or their favorite cereal, Frosted Flakes, but instead of them just reading the box,” she said.

For the students who know how to read, but need some extra practice with phonics, working through pronunciations slowly and steadily can make a big difference, according to Jackson. Catch Up and Read has resources in English and Spanish on its website.