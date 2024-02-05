Why read to your children at an early age

Early reading with children is an invaluable practice that brings numerous benefits. It helps develop their language skills, allows them to learn about the world around them and fosters the development of empathy and emotional awareness.

When we read together, we create a space of connection between parents and children. It is an opportunity to share special moments, explore fascinating stories and strengthen family bonds.

From 6 months of age, reading aloud to children is recommended. Although they may not understand all the words at this stage, they are exposed to the rhythm of language and begin to become familiar with the sounds and structures of language. In addition, hearing the voice of their loved ones while reading gives them security and affection.

Instilling the habit of reading from an early age is an invaluable gift for our children. It provides them with the tools they need to face the world with confidence, imagination and understanding.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Reading helps speech development for toddlers (1-3 years)

Delays in speech development is a common factor in children's socialization. Something that impacts language.

But what is the difference between speech and language?

According to Kids Health, here's what makes them different:

Speech Delay: "A child may be able to use words and phrases to express ideas, but what he or she says may be difficult to understand."

Language Delay: "A child may say words correctly, but be unable to combine two words in a sentence."

Among all the studies, organizations such as the Children's Bureau note that reading stimulates the part of the brain that is responsible for developing language and vocabulary. It's the perfect opportunity for children to hear stories and new words from books that interest them to understand the story and express their opinions of the stories.

So, much comes from the books you will read with your children. Below is a list of books according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the age of the child. Each book comes with a copy in English or Spanish that you can download and print.

The best time to read with your children is before they enter kindergarten, but if your little one is already in school it is still time to help them be able to: Express themselves in complete sentences, pronounce words correctly, and communicate clearly.