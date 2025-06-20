Books and literature

What is ‘fluency in reading' for young readers?

By Laura Harris

FILE- Close up of books on desk in library.
Getty Images

 NBC 5 is Reading With You all summer long, with ways to keep your children engaged in reading while they are out of school.

This week’s lesson is on fluency.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Dallas nonprofit Catch Up and Read, there are many students who can read the words that are on the page, but can’t really remember what they read. Some students struggle with reading with proper inflection or speed.

“Parents can help build their child’s fluency by reading a text out loud first, so that their child can hear the correct way to read. The parents will be reading with accuracy, the correct expression, and the appropriate speed,” Rachel Ladd with Catch Up and Read said. “That way the child can hear it and then repeat it back.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Ladd said third grade is the final year where children are learning to read, before they start reading to learn. That is their target audience when it comes to reading fluency.

According to Catch Up and Read’s research through other partners, students are four times less likely to graduate by age 19 if they do not learn how to read by the end of third grade. Organizers say this is also important for the younger students.

“If your child is not reading yet, but they know their alphabet, another great way to track and increase fluency is by having the students read through a variety of letters that are uppercase and lowercase, so that they can distinguish between uppercase and lowercase letters,” Ladd said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 7 hours ago

Husband says Arlington bride detained by ICE, fears deportation despite stateless status

Plano 10 hours ago

Mother and son triathlon team raising awareness for organ donation

Other ways she said adults can help are by using expressive phrasing in simple children’s books to get started. Another great way is to read books that rhyme, which makes it a little easier for kids to catch on with fluency.

This article tagged under:

Books and literature
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us