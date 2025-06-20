What is ‘fluency in reading' for young readers?

NBC 5 is Reading With You all summer long, with ways to keep your children engaged in reading while they are out of school.

This week’s lesson is on fluency.

According to Dallas nonprofit Catch Up and Read, there are many students who can read the words that are on the page, but can’t really remember what they read. Some students struggle with reading with proper inflection or speed.

“Parents can help build their child’s fluency by reading a text out loud first, so that their child can hear the correct way to read. The parents will be reading with accuracy, the correct expression, and the appropriate speed,” Rachel Ladd with Catch Up and Read said. “That way the child can hear it and then repeat it back.”

Ladd said third grade is the final year where children are learning to read, before they start reading to learn. That is their target audience when it comes to reading fluency.

According to Catch Up and Read’s research through other partners, students are four times less likely to graduate by age 19 if they do not learn how to read by the end of third grade. Organizers say this is also important for the younger students.

“If your child is not reading yet, but they know their alphabet, another great way to track and increase fluency is by having the students read through a variety of letters that are uppercase and lowercase, so that they can distinguish between uppercase and lowercase letters,” Ladd said.

Other ways she said adults can help are by using expressive phrasing in simple children’s books to get started. Another great way is to read books that rhyme, which makes it a little easier for kids to catch on with fluency.