Fort Worth

Virtual Story Times With Fort Worth Public Library

By Laura Harris

Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is working to keep children engaged when it comes to reading, so they are offering live, virtual storytimes for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.

You can watch them all from their Facebook or YouTube channel.

Toddler Story Time - Live!

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Plano 29 mins ago

Plano Teen Raises Thousands for Children in Need

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
A live, interactive storytime aimed at children 18 months – 3 years and their caregivers.

Pre-K Story Time - Live!

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.
A live, interactive storytime aimed at children aged 3 -5 years old and their caregivers.

Spanish Story Time - Live!

Fridays (Sept 25, Oct 30, Nov 27), 1 p.m.
Join us the last Friday of each month for a family storytime, in Spanish, which encourages early literacy development through stories, songs, talking, writing and play.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyReading With Youfort worth public library
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us