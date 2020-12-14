Virtual Story Times With Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is working to keep children engaged when it comes to reading, so they are offering live, virtual storytimes for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.

You can watch them all from their Facebook or YouTube channel.

Toddler Story Time - Live!

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

A live, interactive storytime aimed at children 18 months – 3 years and their caregivers.

Pre-K Story Time - Live!

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.

A live, interactive storytime aimed at children aged 3 -5 years old and their caregivers.

Spanish Story Time - Live!

Fridays (Sept 25, Oct 30, Nov 27), 1 p.m.

Join us the last Friday of each month for a family storytime, in Spanish, which encourages early literacy development through stories, songs, talking, writing and play.