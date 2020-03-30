education

Virtual Story Time Every Thursday

By Laura Harris

Kelly Bazzle

For the last couple of weeks, students across North Texas have been learning online, since schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents have been working to keep kids engaged while having their own work to do as well.

Thursday, March 26, Laura read "Oh! The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss.

NBC 5 would like to help mix it up for your kids while also promoting literacy through our literacy program Reading With You. The initiative is brought to you in part by our friends at Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative Fund.

Join NBC 5's Laura Harris every Thursday at 10 a.m. for virtual storytime on Facebook live on her page.

