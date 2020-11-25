United Way, Atmos Energy Donate 78K E-Book Subscriptions for North Texas Students

More than 78,000 e-book subscriptions will soon be in the hands of young readers across North Texas.

It’s all thanks to an effort by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas to provide animated e-book subscriptions during a time where supplemental reading materials are needed most.

“These kids can access hundreds of titles for a year for free. These are streaming for the phone and any device,” Susan Hoff, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer of United Way Metropolitan Dallas said.

Children ages three to six, as well as early education teachers in North Texas, will benefit from the donation. It’s part of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ Aspire 2030 education goal of increasing the number of North Texas students reading on grade level by third grade by 50-percent.

“It’s even more so these days important during the pandemic. Families can’t get out and go to the library and many kids can’t even go to school. This opportunity gives them access to those books and in the pal, of their hand,” Hoff said.

Much of this was made possible through a $1 million gift from Atmos Energy and a special partnership with animated storybook platform Vooks.