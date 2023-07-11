Summer reading by the numbers: Why it's so important

A new study from Scholastic is painting a clear picture of why summer reading is so important for kids. Part of that study shows that a child's reading and math scores almost double if at least one book is available at home.

According to the recent Scholastic Kid and Family Reading Report: 8th Edition, 41% of kids surveyed say they get most of the books they like to read from school.

So what happens during the summer when school is out and access becomes limited for many students?

"Anywhere that you are, there are opportunities for kids to read print," Amana Alexander, Chief Academic Officer of Scholastic said.

Those opportunities can come from free library visits, reading billboards while in the car, reading the back of a cereal box during breakfast, and even reading cookbooks if your child is helping you cook a meal. Anywhere you are, Alexander said a child can flex their reading muscle.

Alexander wanted to remind parents that you have to know where your child is in order to ensure their summer reading is effective.

THE MATH BEHIND READING 📚➕Still wondering how much summer reading can help a child excel during the school year?



We have a new study out from @Scholastic on @NBCDFW coming up! pic.twitter.com/xtjNX3EqNj — 𝙻𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 𝙰. 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚜 (@LauraHarrisNBC5) July 11, 2023

"It really depends on how far behind your child was [when the school year ended], Depending on how far behind they are… that will decide where you need to start during the summer. If your child started average or above average, you have a lot more leeway with your kids. Those who may have some work to do may need to be reading more," Alexander said.

She also said 61% of kids who say they actually like reading during the summer would read even more if they had access to books. The report found that contrary to popular belief, kids actually like summer reading. Of the children surveyed, 92% said their favorite books are the ones they get to choose themselves because its actually something they are interested in.

Jumpstart the summer fun at Scholastic Home Base - a safe, free, interactive way for kids to dive into their favorite stories! 👉 https://t.co/q9aoiXdukD



📸: [thejamielynnshow] on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0qAiMwNZs0 — Scholastic (@Scholastic) June 26, 2023

According to Scholastic, kids learn an average of 4,000 to 12,000 new words each year just by reading. Here's Alexander's best tip for parents and guardians.

"You just have to model the way. You have to show your kids how much reading means to you. If they see you reading often, often times, they will follow suit," Alexander said.

She encouraged parents to start at the public library. Not just to check out books, but also to participate in their many free programs during the summer.