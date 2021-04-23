Student-Led Nonprofit Donates $30,000 in Books to Frisco ISD Kids

Community-based nonprofit Kindness4All is a student-led organization with an objective to make the world a better place.

“We’ve always been really passionate about helping the community,” Pranavi Reddi said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was that passion to help others that inspire Reddi and other young people to start the foundation.

“In October, we found out that there are Title-I schools in our community. We felt those kids deserved more books and the opportunity to get new books to help them grow as future readers and leaders,” Reddi said.

The organization enlisted the help of friends, family and the community and was able to raise $30,000. They then used that money to buy 7,000 Disney books from a distributor. Those books were donated to the 10, Title-I schools in the Frisco Independent School District.

“I feel like when you read, you learn more about the world around you. You grow your ambition and dreams. I think that is a really powerful tool and I think ultimately, all of those things help kids become better leaders in the future,” Reddi said.