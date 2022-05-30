Reading With You: Summer Edition 2022

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You this summer!

Our goal is to encourage our young students to read because over the summer, children can lose almost two months of their reading and math skills. By participating in summer reading programs and activities, you can keep your child’s learning skills up to date.

This is our fourth year to offer the summer edition of Reading With You/Leyendo Contigo. We have excellent recommendations for children’s books from our partners at Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.

Reading with You also has a list of exciting activities that students can participate in from the Fort Worth Public Library’s Mayor’s Summer Reading Challenge to keep children learning all summer long.

Did you know that any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books and access their services? Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

Apply HERE for a free Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard.

Click HERE for our recommended summer book list.