Reading With You: Holiday Edition 2020

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to encourage young students to read through our initiative, Reading With You. Along with our partners, Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, we strive to keep children engaged in reading even when school is not in session.

For more information about resources to help your student succeed, visit Reading Partners North Texas at https://readingpartners.org/reading-with-you/.

Enjoy our holiday themed book list for children of all ages compiled by Reading Partners North Texas.

English Reading List:

A Piñata in a Pine Tree: A Latino Twelve Days of Christmas by Pat Mora

A World of Cookies for Santa: Follow Santa’s Tasty Trip Around the World by M.E. Furman

Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story by Angela Shelf Medearis

The Christmas Quiet Book by Deborah Underwood

The Nutcracker in Harlem by T.E. McMorrow

The Story of Holly and Ivy by Rumer Godden

The Trees of the Dancing Goats by Patricia Polacco

The Wild Christmas Reindeer by Jan Brett

Too Many Tamales by Gary Soto

Spanish Reading List:

Arturo and the Navidad Birds de Anne Broyles

¡Cómo el Grinch Robó la Navidad! de Dr. Seuss

La Navidad del Camioncito Azul de Alice Schertle

Los Renos Rebeldes de Navidad de Jan Brett

¡Qué Montón de Tamales! de Gary Soto

'Twas Nochebuena de Ros