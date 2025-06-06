Reading With You Books of the Week: “The Bear Out There” and “Built to Last”

NBC 5 are Telemundo 39 are Reading With You! Our weekly book picks from our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library are sure to keep children excited to read and learn all summer long.

Each Friday morning during the summer, NBC 5's Laura Harris will highlight a book for our children to enjoy in the morning newscast. The book list was compiled by the Fort Worth Public Library.

We are kicking off this weekly series with not just one, but two great books for kids ages 3 to 7!

The Bear Out There

by Jess Hannigan



Publisher's Book Summary: Who’s that knock knocking at your door? A young girl who – in a panic – wants you to know that there is a bear out there! It’s a good thing you are inside, safe, and know a lot about bear safety. You do know about bear safety, right? There’s probably no need to panic. A fun variation on Goldilocks and the Three Bears that will delight readers.

Pair it with The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by Jon Scalzi and talk about all of the fun ways you can twist traditional tales and make them brand new.

Built to Last

by Minh Le



Publisher's Book Summary: Two kids work together to build the biggest and best constructions. They fall apart each time. But when their biggest construction – a gigantic sea turtle – falls apart, they realize that they did build something that will last: a friendship.

This is the 4th picture book written by Minh Le with artwork from the renowned Dan Santat, so there are more great stories to share.

These books and more are available at the Fort Worth Public Library! To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a non-resident student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

NBC 5's Reading With You summer initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."