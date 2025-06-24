Reading With You Book of the Week: “The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels”

NBC 5 are Telemundo 39 are Reading With You! Our weekly book picks from our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library are sure to keep children excited to read and learn all summer long.

Each Friday morning during the summer, NBC 5's Laura Harris will highlight a book for our children to enjoy in the morning newscast. The book list was compiled by the Fort Worth Public Library.

Our pick this week is a book that's perfect for kids ages 7 and up!

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels

by Beth Lincoln



Publisher's Book Summary: Book 1 in the New York Times bestselling series. Each new Swift is given a name, a definition that one assumes they will grow up to match. Meet Shenanigan Swift: Little sister, risk-taker, mischief-maker. Will she live up to her name? When she sets out on a treasure hunt, one would assume yes. This series is packed with games, wordplay and more. Great for fans of Mr. Lemoncello’s Library or the Lemony Snicket series.

These books and more are available at the Fort Worth Public Library! To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a non-resident student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

NBC 5's Reading With You summer initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."